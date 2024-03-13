Bong Go's Malasakit Team supports Women's Month celebration in Davao Oriental

In celebration of Women's Month, the Office of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended its support to the women of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, by distributing assistance to thousands of Barangay Women's Association members. The event, organized by Mayor Juanito Inojales and Vice Mayor Katrina Orencia, took place at the Tibanban Gymnasium from 11 to 12 March.

“Isang mainit na pagbati at pagpupugay sa lahat ng mga kababaihan — mga nanay, mga tita, mga lola — sa ating paggunita ng Women's Month ngayong Marso. Happy Women's Month po,” stated Go.

“Wala tayo sa mundong ito kundi dahil sa ating mga ina. Utang natin sa kanila ang ating buhay at kanilang pag-aruga. Walang makakapantay po sa pagmamahal ng isang tunay na ina na handang isakripisyo ang lahat para lang sa kanyang pamilya,” he added.

Go’s Malasakit Team distributed gifts of shirts, balls for basketballs and volleyballs, and food packs to the 2,000 attendees.

This initiative is part of Go's broader commitment to supporting communities across the Philippines and focusing on empowering women.

“We recognize and honor the vast contributions of Filipino women in the birth of our Republic, our march towards democracy and in the development of our economy. From the mothers who gave birth to us, the women who fought and died for our independence and the preservation of our democratic ideals, to the members of the workforces essential in our march towards progress,” Go said during Women’s Day last week.

“Mula sa mga kababaihan na nag-aaruga sa kanilang mga anak, sa mga butihing BHWs na nag-aalaga sa kalusugan ng pamayanan, sa mga kababaihang healthcare workers natin, lalo na noong pandemya, sa mga atletang nag-uwi ng karangalan sa mga pandaigdigang sports competitions, sa mga OFWs na pansamantalang iniwan ang mga pamilya para mabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan ang kanilang mga anak, at sa bawat ilaw ng tahanan na patuloy na nagmamalasakit sa buong sambayanan, isang mainit na pagbati at mataas na pagsaludo ngayong Buwan ng mga Kababaihan,” he added.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit, also offered to help the residents who may need assistance with their medical expenses as he encouraged the affected residents to seek the services of the Malasakit Center located at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.

These Malasakit Centers are designed to assist indigent Filipinos by bringing together all relevant agencies under one roof, ensuring that medical assistance programs are easily accessible for patients. The Malasakit Centers program has successfully helped more than ten million Filipinos and established 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

The program was institutionalized under RA 11463 in 2019, which Go principally sponsored and authored.

Additionally, Go, together with the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, his fellow senators, the House of Representatives, and the local government units, has advocated to establish Super Health Centers nationwide, including 14 centers in Davao Oriental.

In his capacity as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go, with the support of the Congress and the local government of Governor Generoso, has helped with the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay, Lupon, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, and Caraga; street lighting project in Lupon and Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga, Lupon, and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro, and Tarragona; rehabilitation of drainage systems in Lupon and San Isidro; and construction of a slaughterhouse in San Isidro.

“Patuloy kong isusulong sa Senado ang mga batas na makabubuti sa kapakanan at mapoproteksyunan ang mga karapatan ng bawat Pilipina, sa loob man at sa labas ng bansa, sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go assured.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” added Go.