Bong Go supports fire victims in Butuan City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go partnered with the local government of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, extended assistance to fire victims. His Malasakit Team provided rice packs, snacks, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the affected families. They also gave away a pair of shoes to a select recipient.

The relief activity was held at the Villa Kananga Barangay Hall on Wednesday, 6 March. This was alongside another activity wherein his Malasakit Team immediately relieved more fire victims.

Senator Go also emphasized the critical role of collective government efforts in addressing the aftermath of disasters and help affected families rebuild their homes. “Ang gamit po ay nabibili pero ang buhay po ay hindi. Ang nawalang buhay ay wala na. A lost life is a lost life forever, kaya mag-ingat tayo palagi. Magtulungan lang po tayo, mga kababayan ko. Makakaahon din po tayo muli,” he said.

The senator further highlighted the significance of observing Fire Prevention Month with actionable support and awareness activities. He called for enhanced community engagement and stricter adherence to safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority provided housing assistance to eleven qualified families as part of the government’s efforts to help disaster victims rebuild their homes.

“Isinulong natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa, upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa NHA para programa nila upang masigurong makabangon at makapagpatayo muli ang ating mga kababayang biktima ng sakuna,” Mr. Malasakit, Go highlighted.

Go shared about the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) ten-year modernization program, initiated under the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. This legislation aims to enhance the BFP's capabilities through advanced equipment and additional personnel and includes a significant emphasis on fire safety education and community engagement.

“Hinihikayat ko rin po ang inyong lokal na pamahalaan na mas lalo pang palakasin ang fire prevention awareness. Karamihan po sa ating mga kababayan ay kulang pa po ang kaalaman sa fire safety kaya mas mabuti po na ibahagi natin ito sa kanila para maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari,” he urged.

To further help the province develop amid crises, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of a road connecting the NRJ Masao Port Road to the NRJ Butuan City-Agusan del Norte Logistical Highway, NRJ Butuan City-Malaybalay Road to the NRJ Buenavista-Bunaguit Road, NRJ Malaybalay Road to the NRJ Butuan City-Cagayan de Oro-Iligan City Road, Levee Road to the Mayor Democrito-Las Nieves-Sibagat Road, and NRJ BCIR-Jct Logistical Highways; and the concreting of the Tagabaca farm-to-market road in Butuan City.

Other initiatives he supported include the construction of the Las Nieves Bridge and road approaches, as well as the Concepcion Bridge in Brgy. Concepcion, and a revetment along the Cabadbaran River in Brgy. Poblacion 9 in Cabadbaran City.

Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, with the Department of Health (DOH), under the direction of Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, emphasized the government's initiatives to finance the construction of five Super Health Centers in the province, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the region.

“Ang ikinaganda nito, ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas kaya yung mga buntis, minor cases, konsulta, at primary care ng universal healthcare ay pwedeng dyan na po gagawin sa mga Super Health Center,” said Go.

Go also encouraged the public to utilize the Malasakit Center at Butuan Medical Center in the city.

The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, legislation he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. According to the DOH, the centers have helped over 10 million Filipinos. There are currently 161 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide.