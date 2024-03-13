Binay slams Bohol resorts in Chocolate Hills: ‘It’s heartbreaking’

Senator Nancy Binay on Wednesday slammed the rising of resorts in one of the country’s declared protected areas in Bohol province—the Chocolate Hills.

“Nakakagalit at nakakadurog ng puso ang nakita nating mga nakatayo nang resorts sa mga paanan mismo ng Chocolate Hills (It’s frustrating and heartbreaking to see resorts standing right at the foot of the Chocolate Hills),” Binay told reporters.

Binay, who chairs the Senate Committee on Tourism, cannot take the views of resorts built in the protected Chocolate Hills.

“Sa unang tingin pa lamang, alam na nating may mali (At first glance alone, we already know something is wrong),” she said.

Binay recognized the importance of development in certain areas but noted that “there should be boundaries.”

She said it is the responsibility of the government, particularly the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, to protect and maintain the Chocolate Hills.

Binay questioned how these resorts were allowed to be built in the protected area amid the existing policies under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act.

“Bakit nakapagtayo ng resort at mayroon pang cottages at swimming pool sa isang 'classified natural monument (Why was a resort that has cottages, a swimming, built in a classified natural monument),” she asked.

The Chocolate Hills was declared the country's third National Geological Monument on 18 June 1988 in recognition of its scientific value and geomorphic uniqueness. It was also declared as a protected UNESCO Geopark.

“If the DENR continues to issue ECCs (environmental compliance certificates) in the guise of ‘tourism development,’ I believe they have misunderstood what ecotourism is all about, and they have become complicit to defacing a natural monument they’re supposed to oppose,” Binay said, citing a resolution issued by the DENR’s Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), endorsing the development of the Captain’s Peak Resort within the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument.

The senator wanted the agencies and other local offices including the DENR and PAMB, the Bohol Environment Management Office, the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, and local government units, to explain “why the construction permits continue to be granted” amid the Chocolate Hills’ protected status.

In a statement, the DENR said it had already issued a temporary closure order on 6 September last year, after receiving a report of the operation of the Captain’s Peak Resort—in what is supposed to be a protected area—based on Proclamation No. 1037 issued by then—president Fidel V. Ramos.

“As of March 13, 2024, the Regional Executive Director Paquito D. Melicor issued a Memorandum directing PENRO (Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office) Bohol Ariel Rica to create a team to conduct inspection at Captain’s Peak for its compliance with the Temporary Closure Order,” the statement read.

“The DENR-Environmental Management Bureau will continue to monitor,” it added.

On 22 January, the DENR said it also issued a notice of violation to the project proponent for operating without an ECC.