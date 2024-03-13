Aspiring corrections officers take exams

The Bureau of Corrections administered a written examinations to a total of 217 individuals aspiring to become corrections officers and four non-uniformed personnel applicants recently.

The Written Qualifying Examinations were administered by the Human Resource Division of the Bureau of Corrections.

The WQE functions as a pivotal screening tool, evaluating applicants’ knowledge, skills and suitability for their desired roles within the bureau.

The results from examinations will determine which candidates proceed to the subsequent stages of the hiring process.

The diligent efforts and expertise of the examining team ensured a comprehensive and impartial evaluation of each candidate, laying the groundwork for the recruitment of capable individuals who will uphold BuCor’s principles and standards.

BuCor said that as the selection process progresses, it reaffirms its commitment to recruiting individuals distinguished by their integrity, professionalism and dedication to serving within the corrections system.