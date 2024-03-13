Another 4Ps child grabs 2nd spot in board exam

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) has produced another board topnotcher.

Angeline Ilagan, a former 4Ps-monitored child from Imus, Cavite, secured the second spot in the February 2024 Criminologist Licensure Examination. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Criminology degree from Cavite State University.

“We are proud of Angeline and congratulate her on this achievement. She is the latest addition to the list of former 4Ps monitored children who have topped various board examinations,” said DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, also the agency spokesperson, on Tuesday.

According to the latest count by the 4Ps National Program Management Office under Director Gemma Gabuya, the government’s flagship anti-poverty program has produced 41 topnotchers in different fields.

From 2016 to the present, there have been 32,000 college graduates who were in the 4Ps program. Of this number, 82 graduated magna cum laude, 1,135 cum laude, and 132 graduated with special distinctions.

Angeline and her twin sister, Angelica, had been a 4Ps-monitored child since Grade 5. She said the 4Ps helped her and Angelica meet their school needs until their senior year.

“All the perseverance and sacrifices I underwent were for my family,” Angeline said in Filipino.

Aside from Angeline, 28 other 4Ps monitored children from various regions who passed the CLE.