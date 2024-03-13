Adhere zero-backlog policy, new prosecutors told

Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday told newly-promoted and appointed government prosecutors to ensure adherence to the agency’s “Zero-Backlog Policy.”

This comes as the DoJ chief welcomed the promotion and appointment of 122 prosecutors in the various Offices of the National Prosecution Service nationwide.

“I congratulate the 68 newly promoted and 54 appointed prosecutors. Your promotion/appointment is very crucial to the DoJ’s commitment to strengthening the NPS, where you belong,” Remulla said.

Remulla also urged them to perform their duties efficiently and with dispatch, maintain your Zero-Backlog Policy and sustain their high disposition rate.

The appointment of the prosecutors is expected to address the current heavy workload in the prosecutorial force and ensure the speedy resolution of cases to reinforce the people’s faith in the criminal justice system.

He likewise expressed his appreciation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for making these appointments which will definitely invigorate the Department’s functions.

Of the 122, five from the Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecution Staff were promoted and the remaining 117 were promotions and original appointments for Regions I to IV including the National Capital Region.

The highest positions conferred are Prosecutor V and Prosecutor IV given to prosecutors assigned in the OSJPS, regional, provincial and city prosecution offices.