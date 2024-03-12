U.S. destroys Houthis’ underwater drone, 18 missiles

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — American forces destroyed an underwater drone and 18 ballistic missiles of Houthi rebels in Yemen on Monday after the latter fired at a cargo vessel called Pinocchio in the Red Sea.

The United States Central Command announced the self-defense strikes hours after Houthis fired two missiles towards the Singaporean-owned, Liberian-flagged merchant ship named after a Disney cartoon character.

“The missiles did not impact the vessel and there were no injuries or damage reported,” CENTCOM said.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pinocchio in a statement early Tuesday, maintaining the missile strike “was accurate.”

The British maritime security agency UKMTO had previously said a ship in the area “reported a sound of an explosion” in its vicinity southwest of the Yemeni port of Salif, and that US-led coalition forces were investigating.

The Houthi statement went on to say that “military operations will be escalated... during the month of Ramadan.”

The attacks would be “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people” and those in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

Since November, the Iran-backed Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, have been attacking ships in the Red Sea, in professed solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel’s war against Hamas militants in Gaza.

The attacks have sent insurance costs spiralling for vessels plying the key trade route and prompted many shipping firms to take the far longer passage around the southern tip of Africa instead.

Since January, the US and Britain have launched repeated strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the attacks, but the actions have not deterred the rebels.