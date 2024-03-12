Taal spews over 6K tonnes of sulfur dioxide — PHIVOLCS

Taal Volcano in Batangas Province recently emitted over 6,000 metric tons of volcanic sulfur dioxide, or SO2, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the PHIVOLCS said that the Taal spewed a total of 6,837 tonnes/day of SO2 on Monday, 11 March 2024.

Moreover, the state seismology bureau also raised a ‘vog alert’ as volcanic smog has been observed over Taal Caldera since 2 PM.

The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported the following areas to be affected by the vog, namely the municipalities of Agoncillo, Laurel, Balete, Sta. Teresita, Calaca, Mabini, Mataas Na Kahoy, Lemery, San Nicolas, and Talisay.

The PHIVOLCS advised the public to take necessary precautions, such as limiting exposure from outdoors by staying indoors, shutting doors and windows to block out vog, and protecting oneself by covering oneself with an N95 facemask.

Taal Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1, an indication that there is a low level of unrest with increased chances of steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.