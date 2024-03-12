Remulla to BI: Update the watchlist of foreign fugitives in Phl

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) was directed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla to review and update its watchlist to ensure that no foreign fugitive can enter the Philippines.

In the issuance of the said directive, Remulla maintained that the country is never a sanctuary for fugitives.

Remulla also warned foreign fugitives who are still in the Philippines that, "the government has both the will and the capacity to catch you, you can not get away with our laws.”

The updating of the BI's watchlist will be done in coordination with international law enforcement agencies and partner countries after foreign fugitives have been repeatedly caught in the country’s international airports.

Remulla said, "Our goal is to secure borders and prevent individuals who pose a threat to our national security or violate our immigration laws from entering or remaining in the country."

The immigration officers at the airports was commended by Remulla for their alertness in securing the country’s points of entry and exit.

Remulla also urged them “to exert all efforts and exhaust all remedies, and not relent in pursuing these fugitives.”