Quiboloy's counsel responded to Sen. Hontiveros' reaction to alleged demands

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, the legal counsel of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, has issued a statement in response to Senator Risa Hontiveros' recent remarks regarding the alleged demands made by the Quiboloy.

Here's the full statement:

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 March 2024

STATEMENT OF ATTY. FERDINAND TOPACIO, LEGAL COUNSEL OF PASTOR APOLLO C. QUIBOLOY, ON THE RECENT STATEMENTS OF SEN. RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE SO-CALLED "DEMANDS" OF THE PASTOR.

"Ms. Risa Hontiveros is quickly going down in history as the funniest Senator ever. Imagine reacting -- and virulently at that -- on what is obviously fake news regarding the so-called 'demands' of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on the Senate.

"Had Ms. Hontiveros been possessed of even a shred of common sense, she should have been alerted to the fact that the 'demands' are so exaggerated as to be unrealistic. Yet, such obvious hallmarks of disinformation has eluded her attention, so much so that she is either so dense or perhaps the disinformation was deliberately spread so that Hontiveros could seize on it and further put the Pastor in a bad light. In any case, her violent reaction on such an evidently bogus report reflects badly on her fitness for public office and competence as a Senator.

"But do carry on, Ms. Hontiveros. In the face of mounting prices and the deteriorating peace and order situation, among other problems, the Filipino people could use a good laugh."