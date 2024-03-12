Quiboloy’s counsel denies church leader’s supposed demands

The camp of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Tuesday denied the alleged demands of the church leader which Senator Risa Hontiveros reacted to.

In a statement, Ferdinand Topacio, Quiboloy’s lawyer slammed Hontiveros for reacting to the supposed demands of his client which he labeled as “obvious fake news.”

"Ms. Risa Hontiveros is quickly going down in history as the funniest Senator ever. Imagine reacting — and virulently at that — on what is obviously fake news regarding the so-called 'demands' of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on the Senate,” Topacio said.

"Had Ms. Hontiveros been possessed of even a shred of common sense, she should have been alerted to the fact that the 'demands' are so exaggerated as to be unrealistic,” she added.

He continued: “Yet, such obvious hallmarks of disinformation has eluded her attention, so much so that she is either so dense or perhaps the disinformation was deliberately spread so that Hontiveros could seize on it and further put the Pastor in a bad light.”

On Monday, Hontiveros responded to the purported sets of conditions circulating on social media, allegedly from "influencers" affiliated with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, regarding his attendance at the Senate inquiry into his alleged crimes.

The lawmaker said she found the alleged demands of the church leader “absurd.”

“What I can say to that is why the Senate is the one going to adjust for him? The Senate will not bend its rules and procedures for you, Pastor Quiboloy, even if you are, as you say, a self-appointed son of God. We are not here to follow your orders,” she said.

“You will not mock the system of checks and balances on our watch. This is not up for debate,” she added.

For Topacio, Hontiveros’ “violent reaction” to such an “evidently bogus report reflects badly on her fitness for public office and competence as a Senator.”

“But do carry on, Ms. Hontiveros. In the face of mounting prices and the deteriorating peace and order situation, among other problems, the Filipino people could use a good laugh,” he said.

The DAILY TRIBUNE has sought comments from the office of Hontiveros regarding the issue, but she has yet to make a statement as of press time.