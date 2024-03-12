PhilHealth offers free mammogram screening

To assist women in the early detection and prevention of breast cancer, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation will provide free annual mammogram screening starting in July of this year.

This was announced by Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday following a meeting with PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. before he left the country for Berlin, Germany, and the Czech Republic as part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s entourage for his state visit.

“We will deliver, sir. We will not fail you; we need to deliver. We are really confident that we will be able to fulfill your request,” Ledesma told Romualdez, stating that the free preventive screening against breast cancer could be pulled off coming July.

The state health insurer’s commitment follows the House of Representatives’ request to grant female members of PhilHealth a free medical examination, such as basic diagnostics, X-rays, ultrasound, electrocardiogram (ECG), particularly mammogram, in celebration of Women’s Month.

“I commend PhilHealth for its swift action in responding to our call to provide free mammogram and ultrasound examinations to our women,” Romualdez said. “This initiative reflects the commitment of the administration of President Marcos to prioritize the health and well-being of Filipino women, ensuring access to crucial preventive care.”

Breast cancer is one of the 10 most common cancers in the Philippines, with the highest incidence at 17.6 percent.

According to the World Health Organization, out of 86,484 cancer cases in the Philippines, 27,163 are reported to be breast cancer cases each year. It is the third most fatal cancer in the country, trailing lung and liver cancer.

“Early detection is key in addressing various health concerns, and by removing financial barriers to these essential services, PhilHealth is helping to save lives and promote a healthier future for our women,” Romualdez averred.

PhilHealth vice president Bernadette Lico earlier said that their members diagnosed with cancer are already entitled to mammograms, ultrasounds and other diagnostic tests, but the House leadership insisted that such free tests should be given to all female members, even those who have not been diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa has expressed firm backing to include mammograms and ultrasounds in the list of free healthcare benefits to Filipinos and even instructed the health insurer to include the two services in its “PhilHealth Konsulta.”