NLEX TARGET MAKA-ISA SA BLACKWATER

Mga laro ngayon

(Philsports Arena)

4:30 p.m. -- Blackwater vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. –- Terrafirma vs Phoenix

Binigyang-diin ni NLEX head coach Frankie Lim ang kahalagahan ng pagpapalakas ng moral sa laban nito sa walang talong Blackwater sa pagpasok ng mahabang pahinga sa Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

Alam niyang hindi ito magiging madali, ngunit tinatanggap nila ang hamon.

Makakaharap ng Road Warriors ang Bossing sa isang napakahalagang sagupaan sa pagitan ng mga maiinit na koponan, na naghahangad na i-streak ang kanilang winning streak sa tatlo ngayon sa Philsports Arena sa Pasig City.

Ang oras ng laro ay nakatakda sa 4:30 p.m. sinundan ng 7:30 p.m. sagupaan sa pagitan ng Terrafirma at Phoenix.

“We’re playing Blackwater, a still unbeaten team, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us. They have an improved lineup so I think my coaches and I have to work on that,” sabi ni Lim.

Ang NLEX, na nagtataglay ng 3-1 win-loss record na tumabla sa NorthPort, ay naghahangad ng panibagong tagumpay patungo sa All-Star at Holy Week breaks nang buo ang momentum nito bago sumabak sa isang killer stretch sa pagbabalik nito sa aksyon sa susunod na buwan.

“We’re gonna have like a three-week break and after the break, we’ll be playing the big teams and it will include Talk ‘N Text in Candon, Ilocos Sur and then the San Miguel teams,” sabi ni Lim.

“It’s better to have a good momentum heading into that stretch. I think a win against Blackwater will help us through that. Of course, it’s better if we win against Blackwater because you’ll be carrying momentum ahead of the three-week break. If you lose, you’ll be thinking about that for the next three weeks,” dagdag niya.

Matapos harapin ang Bossing, babalik sa aksyon ang Road Warriors sa kanilang laban sa Magnolia sa Abril 6.

“We need to get the win because the second half of the (elimination) schedule is crucial. After all, we’re facing four contenders right away. Then you also have Phoenix and Rain or Shine. There’s no easy games in the PBA especially against those big teams,” sabi ni NLEX leading scorer Robert Bolick.

Si Bolick ay nag-a-average ng 36 puntos sa isang nakakabaliw na 59 porsiyentong field goal shooting kada laro. Kagagaling lang niya sa career-high na 46 puntos para pangunahan ang NLEX sa 115-93 panalo laban sa walang panalong Converge noong Sabado.