NKTI warns public of fake endorsement

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) on Tuesday warned the public of fake endorsement from certain groups and individuals claiming from the institution.

“This is to inform the public that the following post by a certain Dr. Gavino Trono which is circulating on Facebook is NOT sponsored, supported, or endorsed by the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI),” the NKTI said.

The NKTI said Trono is “likewise NOT affiliated with the NKTI and is neither an employee nor a medical staff of the Institute.”

“The NKTI, being the premier renal care and organ transplantation center in the country, DOES NOT endorse products claiming to cure or prevent kidney and other diseases,” it added.

It also advised its patients and other stakeholders to visit only NKTI's official channels such as its website and Facebook page for legitimate information about our services.