Israel envoy extends condolences to 2 Filipinos killed in missile attack

The Israel Embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday offered its condolences to the families of the two Filipino seafarers who perished in a missile attack by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and the government of the Philippines for the tragic loss of two Filipino seafarers due to the fatal attack by the Iran-backed militant group Houthi in the Gulf of Aden on March 6,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, and we wish for the speedy recovery of the three injured Filipino seafarers,” it added.

Last week, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed the two Filipino nationals were among the three seafarers killed in a missile attack on their bulk carrier M/V True Confidence by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden.

The three seafarers were the first fatalities of Houthi attacks on merchant vessels transiting the key Red Sea trade route.

The embassy, likewise, condemned the daily attacks on ships traversing the Yemeni coastlines and nearby seas by the Houthi rebels.

“During these trying times, we express our solidarity with the Philippines and join in condemning terrorism,” it said.

“The attacks by the Houthis on vessels in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean violate the freedom of navigation, threaten the welfare of seafarers, and impact the shipment sector, supply chains, and prices of oil,” it added.

Since November last year, the militant group has been hitting with missiles and explosives-laden drone ships plying the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea en route to the Suez Canal.

The Houthi rebels claimed that their attacks were part of their protest against the ongoing war in Gaza, following the attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October 2023.