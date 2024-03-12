DMW: 11 Pinoy crew of Houthi-attacked ship to arrive in Phl

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that the 11 Filipino crew members of the ship hit by Houthi are arriving in the Philippines on Tuesday.

"We are preparing a fitting welcome for our brave seafarers upon their arrival," DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said.

The 11 returning seafarers are composed of the 10 unharmed crew members in the missile attack on their ship the bulk carrier True Confidence, by Houthi levels last 6 March, as it was traversing the Gulf of Aden.

Aboard the Greek-owned, Barbados-flagged ship were 15 Filipinos, four Vietnamese, and the Indian captain.

According to DMW, the 11th returning crew member suffered minor injuries during the emergency evacuation of the ship.

He, however, was cleared by medical authorities as "fit for travel."

Meanwhile, two of the remaining Filipino crew members of the True Confidence remain in a hospital in Djibouti City.

Their condition is stable and being monitored by medical professionals. They will be repatriated to the Philippines as soon as they are medically certified as "fit for travel," according to DMW.

Salvaging ops underway

On the other hand, recovery operations are underway for the retrieval of the remains of three crew members, two of them Filipino, who died in the missile attack.

"We pray for the success of the salvaging operation so that the remains of our two fallen seafarers can be repatriated," Cacdad said.

"As we continue to express our condolences and prayers to their families," he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) issued the travel document to the returning crew members, whose flight arrangements are being managed by their shipping and manning agencies.

In a radio interview, the DMW chief said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will be providing financial assistance to the Filipino seafarers who were affected by the attack.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier directed the DMW, together with the DFA, OWWA, the Department of Health, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, to provide assistance to the affected seafarers and their families.