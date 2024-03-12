Danao City, Ilocos Norte ink sisterhood pact

Danao City and the Province of Ilocos Norte signed a sisterhood agreement in promoting economic development, tourism, investment and environmental protection, and preservation of its rich culture and heritage.

Danao City Mayor Mix Durano said the Danao delegation comes on a mission, to learn and apply to Danao City the Ilocos Norte's best practices especially in the field of investment promotions, tourism management, and environmental protection.

He added that the Laoag-Cebu direct flight is a testament to the administration's dedication to economic programs for the people of Ilocos Norte, boosting investment and tourism, and in the process creating jobs for the people.

"This is beyond the sisterhood, this is beyond the friendship, this is beyond the partnership, this certainly feels more like family... Here's to the continued family bond between the City of Danao and the Province of Ilocos Norte," Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc said.

"This is a pilgrimage of sorts to the birthplace of the man and his family who inspired my father and contributed so much to the progress of my hometown, Danao City," said Danao Vice Mayor Ramon " Nito" Durano III.

He affirmed that the Duranos and Marcoses, the Danawanons and the people of Ilocos Norte are brothers from a common nation-building destiny.

Danao City Councilor and Tourism head Ivy Durano said the gesture of ties crystallizes the friendship and long history shared by the province and the city.

"As we bask in your Province's splendor,we endeavor to emulate your best practices in tourism, investment, environment protection and economy development," Councillor Ivy said.

Ilocos Norte Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos welcomed the Danao City delegates with a banquet and a visit around the province's beautiful attractions and best tourism players.

The Danao delegation also visited Batac City and the Municipality of Currimao for a benchmarking activity focussing on the development projects, tourism, agro- industrial, and investment initiatives.

To recall, last 29 January and 28 February this year, Vice Governor Marcos and Governor Manotoc, respectively, visited Danao City for their benchmarking activity with their key officials.

The Danao City delegation went to Ilocos Norte from 5 to 9 March.