CEB among best employers of fresh grads in 2024

The careers and education technology company Prosple named Cebu Pacific as one of the top employers in the country for fresh graduates in 2024.

This recognition underscores the airline’s dedication to providing a secure and stimulating work environment for individuals aspiring to pursue prosperous careers in the aviation sector.

The only airline included among Prosple’s top 100 Philippine employers list for fresh graduates, CEB also moved up to 19th place from 88th place in the 2023 list.

Linking students with businesses

According to CEB, Prosple is a Sydney-based company that strives to link students with businesses and educational possibilities. It rates firms on its website according to page views and applications, and also gives feedback on the caliber of programs for fresh graduates.

The airline stated that Prosple emphasized how the work environment at CEB gives fresh graduates more confidence in their ability to communicate and to complete assignments.

It also stated that despite the aviation industry’s fast-paced climate, work is manageable thanks to CEB’s “supportive” leadership.

Testament

“Being included among the best employers for fresh graduates in the Philippines is a testament to Cebu Pacific’s commitment to providing an impactful, relevant, and excellent work experience for our Moment Makers while nurturing a workplace environment that feels like a family,” said Felix Dan Lopez, CEB chief human resources officer.

“We will further strengthen the ways we engage with our employees to make their stay at CEB even more worthwhile,” he added.

Through the years, Lopez said CEB has continuously made iimprovements to its employee engagement programs by providing both online and offline learning opportunities and planning events that foster a sense of camaraderie among employees.

Additionally, the airline has worked to further increase workplace inclusivity by providing equitable job opportunities and implementing initiatives that honor each Juan’s uniqueness.