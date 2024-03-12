BuCor to lay off 275 personnel

Some 275 personnel of the Bureau of Corrections will lose their jobs by weekend for their failure to complete the required eligibility and educational requirements as mandated under Republic Act 10575, otherwise known as the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013.

Under the provision of the act which provides for the professionalization and upgrading of qualification standards in the appointment of the Bucor personnel, they were given five years from the date of the effectivity of the law to obtain the minimum educational qualification and eligibility.

But due to the delay in the promulgation of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10575, the Qualification Standards for Uniformed Personnel of Bucor was only approved by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on 16 March 2018 meaning the five-year period given to BuCor personnel to comply with the minimum requirements for their positions as prescribed by the CSC-approved Qualification Standards (QS) lapsed on 16 March 2023.

But due to the difficulty for the concerned individuals to comply with the requirements brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla suspended the implementation of the BuCor’s attrition system for a non- extensible period of one year or up to March 16 this year.

On 30 October 2023 and again on 24 February of this year, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. appealed to Remulla on the plight of these personnel originally numbering 421 listed for attrition but 41 filed their early retirement while 105 complied with the eligibility and educational requirements leaving only 275 to be non-compliant who will be subjected for attrition.

Catapang, who highly values the extensive years of service and significant contributions made by these personnel to BuCor, expressed to Remulla the employees' plea for compassion. Catapang even mentioned former BuCor Director General and current Senator Bato Dela Rosa's concerns and willingness to assist the affected personnel, especially during the time when they were facing issues and challenges.

In answer to his letter, Remulla told Catapang “regrets to inform you that the suspension of the attrition system cannot be further extended beyond the original non-extendible period of one year.”

He stressed the previous allowed-one year suspension was intended to provide affected personnel with a reasonable timeframe to meet the prescribed standards, adding that extending the suspension further may compromise the overall effectiveness of the attrition system and the commitment to maintaining a qualified and competent workforce within the BuCor.

“While the Department understands the difficulties suffered by the personnel during the COVID pandemic, it is essential to strike a balance between the exigencies of the service and the need to uphold the statutory requirements provided under RA 19575,” Remulla concluded.

Catapang for his part urged the personnel who will be attrited that they can recommend their relatives to apply for jobs at BuCor and assured them that as long as they are qualified for the job they will be accommodated.