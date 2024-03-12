Bong Go’s Malasakit Team extends aid to fire victims in Cebu City

The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go partnered with Mayor Michael Rama of Cebu City in assisting fire victims on Friday, 8 March. In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go reminded the public to stay vigilant and enhance fire prevention awareness efforts.

Go highlighted the ongoing modernization program of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). This ten-year program, mandated by Republic Act No. 11589, which Go primarily authored and co-sponsored, aims to enhance the BFP's capability to respond to fire emergencies and disasters. The program involves acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional personnel, and providing specialized training for firefighters, among other initiatives.

“Mga kababayan ko, alam n’yo napakaimportante po ang buhay. Napakaimportante po ng kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang gamit naman po ay nabibili nabibili natin. Nalalabhan natin ‘yung damit natin ‘pag nasusunugan tayo. ‘Yung pera po’y kikitain natin. Subalit ‘yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Ang nawalang buhay po’y wala na talaga. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo palagi,” underscored Go.

“Modernizing the BFP is crucial for improving its ability to respond to emergencies and disasters. The government must invest in the modernization of the BFP to ensure the safety and well-being of the Filipinos,” he cited.

Go’s Malasakit Team extended their support to fire victims by distributing snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 47 affected households. Additionally, they handed out a mobile phone and shoes to select recipients.

Meanwhile, necessary livelihood and housing assistance await qualified beneficiaries as the Department of Trade and Industry and the National Housing Authority evaluated victims for their respective assistance programs.

Senator Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged them to seek medical assistance from the three Malasakit Centers located at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center, all in the city.

The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018 and later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, has established 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide and has provided medical support to over ten million particularly poor patients nationwide.

Meanwhile, there are Malasakit Centers at Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City.

The senator likewise mentioned that 21 Super Health Centers are funded for the province. The Super Health Center, an improved version of a polyclinic, aims to provide basic medical services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.

Go also emphasized the importance of RA 11959, known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, for which he was the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. It aims to create Regional Specialty Centers within current regional hospitals overseen by the DOH.

Currently, there are three Regional Specialty Centers inside VSMMC, including cardiovascular care, neonatal care, and trauma care.

As the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go supported various initiatives in the city to ensure progress, even during crises.

These efforts include the rehabilitation and expansion of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Duljo Fatima is constructing a new multipurpose building in Bahay Silangan and acquiring a mini dump truck.

He also supported other projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela, and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City.