BI beefs up vs foreign fugitives

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) stated Tuesday that it has begun an extensive war against international fugitives who are trying to enter or remain in this country.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, he has directed BI officers and agents to boost their efforts to apprehend wanted individuals who try to utilize the country as a place of refuge.

Tansingco said that this action is in line with the Department of Justice's (DOJ) demand that our borders be guarded against people who could endanger national security.

He added that the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) has close coordination with foreign governments to receive information about foreign criminals in the country.

The BI Chief shared that the BI’s system at the ports of entry and exit is likewise connected with the interpol, further adding a layer of protection against undesirable aliens attempting to enter the Philippines.

128 fugitives connected to various crises in their respective countries were apprehended by the BI in 2023. Chinese and South Korean nationals were responsible for the majority of the arrests; according to their authorities, they were involved in fraud and other criminal activity in their countries.

In 2023, the BI claimed that 1,085 foreign nationals had been arrested. Among these were several high-profile cases, including four Japanese fugitives who were wanted for violent crimes in Tokyo, a guy from Sudan who was involved in organ trafficking, and a high-ranking official from Mongolia who was wanted for corruption.

Tansingco also shared that more than 3,300 aliens have been denied entry after being found to be improperly documented, blacklisted, or have a doubtful purpose of entering the country, as well as other immigration violations.

Meanwhile, the Bureau reported the arrest of another foreign fugitive in Manila.

On 12 March 52-year-old Taiwanese national Wu Jao, alias Wu Chun Hsien, was arrested by BI-FSU operatives along Benavides St. in Sta. Cruz, Manila, pursuant to a mission order issued by Commissioner Tansingco following information from Taiwanese authorities about the subject’s crimes.

Wu is reportedly the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for Violation of the Controlling Guns, Ammunitions, and Knives Act of Taiwan. He was said to be involved in a shooting incident in Taiwan in 2022, wherein he indiscriminately discharged a firearm and hit his victim's residence.

The BI has also received a complaint against Wu from a Filipino victim, who alleged that a case for oral defamation and trespassing was filed against the subject in Cagayan. Wu has also been tagged as an undocumented alien, as his passport has already been revoked by Taiwan.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to cleanse the country of these illegal aliens that abuse our people’s hospitality,” said Tansingco. “We encourage concerned citizens to report illegal aliens in your area, so we may immediately investigate them and, if found to be violating immigration laws, arrest and deport them,” he added.

Wu will remain in the BI’s facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation proceedings.