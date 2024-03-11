Voters ratify creation of Marawi City villages

The Commission on Elections on Sunday revealed that at least 94 percent of the 2,265 registered voters in the mother barangays in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur ratified the creation of three new barangays in a plebiscite held Saturday.

Based on Comelec data, a total of 2,121 or 93.73 percent of the registered in Barangays Kilala, Patanu and Dulay have voted “Yes” to create the new barangays. It said only two voters in Barangay Patani voted “No.”

The three new “distinct and independent” villages will be known as Barangays Panoroganan, Angoyao and Sultan Corobong.

The poll body said the conduct of the plebiscite was successful, peaceful, and orderly.