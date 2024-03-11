Valenzuela celebrates Barbie's 65th anniversary with jeepney caravan

“Barbie Inspires,” and Barbie is in Valenzuela City, spreading joy and inspiration to the children.

This was after the City of Valenzuela teamed up with Barbie Philippines to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary, harboring the theme “Barbie Inspires.”

The anniversary was carried with a jeepney caravan toured around Metro Manila and made its way to the city to hand out gifts to children in Barangay Marulas last Sunday.

In partnership with the office of Councilor Chiqui Carreon, the jeepney caravan has arrived in Valenzuela City and handed over gifts and food packs to underprivileged youth in communities in Barangay Marulas.

On the same day, the office of the Councilor conducted its annual program “Chiquiting Day”, a program aimed at bringing joy and encouragement to children, especially in depressed areas through several fun games and activities.

There were approximately 220 children who gathered in Elysian Basketball Court and received toys, Barbie novelty items, and food packs courtesy of Barbie Philippines and the office of Councilor Carreon.

Celebrating a milestone in its history, Barbie Philippines commemorated its 65th anniversary by empowering and inspiring children from poverty-stricken areas. Sharing the same vision, the City of Valenzuela actively supports this cause — hoping to uplift and bring smiles to children’s faces despite the economic challenges they are currently facing.

According to Carreon, the city government works fervently to formulate and implement programs and services that benefit the youth of Valenzuela, especially for their holistic well-being.