Rodent hunting at NAIA Terminal 3 began

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) confirmed on Monday that several rats have already been captured at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 departure area by the pest control services.

According to the airport authority, the pest control staff uses mouse traps, mouse pads, and other available devices because they are unable to use poison chemicals to kill rats due to possible passenger complaints about the smell.

The MIAA said that mouse hunting started last Sunday 2 March, after rats also became an issue and went viral on social media as MIAA General Manager Eric Ines called on pest control providers, threatening to cancel their contracts if the situation did not improve.

MIAA Head Executive and Spokesman Atty. Chris Bendijo stated that they admitted having a hard time containing it, but the airport authorities are doing their best to eliminate it all. The pest control personnel are placing mouse traps and mouse pads in different places where rats are mostly seen roaming around at NAIA Terminal 3.