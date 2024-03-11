Remulla urges women: Have courage

Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has appealed to Filipino women to show courage in asserting themselves and not let anyone undermine their value during the celebration of International Women’s Day.

This comes as the DoJ chief shared President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision of empowering every Filipino woman to speak up courageously and compassionately.

He added that the government must ensure that every ‘Juana’ feels empowered to voice her opinions freely and safely.

Remulla also urged women to cooperate with the government in advancing their interests across all fields of endeavor.

“Our collective responsibility is to foster an environment where women can make choices, thrive in their chosen paths, and achieve their goals for themselves, their families, and the nation,” Remulla said.

He also praised women for their significant contributions not only within families but also in shaping the broader society.

“Women play a crucial role in our families, communities, and nation. They deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and equality,” Remulla said. “We must strive to create a society where women are empowered, heard, and valued.”

Meanwhile, Justice Assistant Secretary Michelle Anne Lapuz affirmed the Justice Department’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding women’s rights.

She said that at the DoJ, they stand for the rights of women, children, and marginalized sectors of society.

Lapuz outlined the Department’s Gender and Development vision and mission aiming to establish a fair and peaceful society through a gender-sensitive and child-friendly justice system accessible to all.

She also underscored the importance of collaborative efforts across genders to achieve gender equality and eliminate all forms of violence, abuse and exploitation against women, men, and children.