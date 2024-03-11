Remulla bares continuation of jail decongestion

Another batch of at least eight persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) was released under the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said yesterday.

This is part of the intensive efforts of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in decongesting the country’s penal and prison facilities, wherein eight PDLs) have been released under the GCTA Law.

Remulla announced this yesterday as he vowed that more PDLs will be freed for good conduct as the Justice Department zeroes in on addressing the perennial problem on prison congestion.

“This is only the initial wave of PDLs released, more is expected in the days ahead,” Secretary Remulla said.

This follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s granting of executive clemency to 22 PDLs last 9 March 2024, as recommended by the DOJ.

The PDLs were granted commutation of service, while some were given conditional pardon.

"I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to President Marcos for his unwavering support to the Department's bid in addressing prison overcrowding,” Secretary Remulla said.

He added that the DOJ remains committed to carry out President Marcos’ directive of decongesting state penitentiaries and allow reformed convicts to turn over a new leaf.

"Decongestion of our prison facilities is a humanitarian moral obligation and the first step in providing PDLs a more decent and conducive environment most suited for their reformation,” Secretary Remulla said.

“This best portrays our full resolve to attain an efficient restorative justice system and give our PDLs a second chance to reintegrate themselves in their communities,” he added.