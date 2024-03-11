Public urged to join #PurpleFridays

The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) on Monday urged the public to join #PurpleFridays in celebration of the National Women’s Day.

The PCW invites everyone to don something purple every Friday of the month of March “to stand alongside women and advocate for their rights.”

“Why purple? The color purple has a special connection to the fight for women’s rights. Though not used by all groups, it holds special meaning for many,” PCW Officer-in-Charge Atty. Khay Ann Magundayao-Borlado explained.

In the past, the color purple was associated with royalty and power—things women were often denied, Borlado noted.

According to her, feminist groups like the British women’s suffrage rights activists and the American National Woman’s Party chose purple to show their own strength and demand equal right.

“While different groups within the broader movement might have used varying color schemes, the symbolic use of purple by prominent organizations cemented its connection to the feminist advocacy for equality and empowerment, a legacy that continues to resonate today,” Borlado added.

Through this Purple Your Icon advocacy, the PCW said it hopes to spark conversations about women, champion their rights to carve their own path and be free from the constraints of societal expectations and remind everyone that true progress lies in dismantling the root causes of gender inequality.