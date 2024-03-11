Prioritize female applicants for free driving course — LTO chief

Land Transportation Office chief, Assistant Secretary, Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza on Monday has ordered all his Regional Directors and District Office heads to prioritize women in the conduct of free Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) seminars this month as part of the continuous outreach program of the agency nationwide.

Mendoza said the move is in line with the instruction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to come up with programs and activities that would honor women this month, which was declared as National Women’s Month.

“This is the LTO’s way of recognizing the role of Filipino women in the society, especially as the government’s partners in ensuring the safety of all road users,” Mendoza said.

Last week, Mendoza graced a ceremony in Naga City where a memorandum of agreement was signed between the LTO and the local government units for the interconnectivity in Single Ticketing System.

“With a shared vision of strengthening Naga City’s traffic enforcement efforts, this collaborative effort underscores the significance of seamless connectivity and cooperation between government agencies, ensuring convenience for all,” Mendoza said.

In the same activity, the LTO and the LGU Naga City awarded Scholarship Certificates for Theoretical Driving Course for Women to mark the International Women's Day on 8 March.

The LTO’s free TDC is an outreach program of the LTO to train as many motorists about road safety. The program paves the way for driver’s license applicants to save at least P1,000, the normal charge for TDC in driving schools.

Last week, the LTO also held free TDC to a total of 913 students of Aurelio Mendoza Memorial Colleges in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

This endeavor aims to enhance students' understanding of road safety and reduce expenses associated with obtaining a student permit by providing complimentary TDC certificates.