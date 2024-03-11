PNP ready to implement orders against KOCJ leader

The Philippine National Police reiterated it is ready to enforce orders concerning the cases against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy.

In a press briefing on Monday, PNP Col. Jean Fajardo said the police force is always prepared to provide assistance if asked by other government agencies, especially the Department of Justice and Department of Foreign Affairs.

“On the part of the PNP, just like we normally and usually do, we are always ready to assist other concerned government agencies DOJ at DFA if needed,” he said.

The DOJ earlier said it has to receive a request for extradition from the United States against Quiboloy.

This, as the Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. has ordered the unsealing of the arrest warrants against Quiboloy and his co-accused on 7 March.

The United States Attorney Criminal Division, which is handling Quiboloy's case, has requested the unsealing of the arrest warrant which involves charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and cash smuggling.

"Upon application of the government, and for good cause shown, the arrest warrants and returns in this case are unsealed,” said Hatter, in his order dated 1 March.

New York lawyer Lara Gregory, on the other hand, said this could be the first step in initiating the extradition process by the US Department of Justice for Quiboloy.

He added the INTERPOL may also issue Red Notices for their names to be put on notice now that the arrest warrants for Quiboloy and his co-accused have been unsealed.

Fajardo, however, said the PNP has not yet received any communication from the US regarding the cases against Quiboloy.

“Kung saka-sakali pong itong unsealing po ng mga document (If ever these documents are unsealed)… if there are court processes that need to be implemented in the Philippine jurisdiction ay kukuha po tayo ng utos po at basbas po ng mas mataas po sa atin (we will get orders from our higher ups) with respect in the possible implementation of foreign court jurisdiction,” she said.