PNP: New firearm policy won’t increase criminalities despite 5K gun-related incidents in 2023

The Philippine National Police reported a total of 4,956 incidents of gun-related violence throughout the country in 2023.

In a press briefing on Monday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the majority nature of the crimes were shooting incidents, alarm and scandals, grave threats, as well as robbery.

Fajardo said about 808 incidents have been reported so far, with 3,792 cases related to gun violence filed before courts and 1,136 referred to prosecutor’s offices.

The PNP earlier announced it has amended the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, allowing civilians to own semi-automatic high-powered firearms.

Fajardo defended the amendments in the measure after some individuals raised concerns that the new policy would cause a spike in criminalities in the country.

“On the contrary, we are expecting the criminality rate to decline,” she said.

Fajardo said about 700,000 firearm registrations were not renewed.

“Once we encourage them to renew their firearms, and for those who intend to possess these kinds of firearms, we will make sure these will be included in our data system so that we can easily detect once these firearms will be used in crimes,” she explained.

Senator Imee Marcos earlier raised fears that the new policy may result in a rise in criminality, terrorism, arms smuggling, and widespread violence, especially since the 2025 national and local elections is nearing.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveross said the “broken provisions” of the law would allow so-called gun collectors to rack up more than 15 firearms without much explicit restrictions.

Fajardo, however, said it would be easier for law enforcers to track and monitor gun-related crimes when firearms are registered.