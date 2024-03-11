PNP assured of Senate support

The Senate leadership on Sunday assured the Philippine National Police of continuing support through the passage of measures seeking to empower the organization.

In his speech during the 44th Grand Alumni Homecoming of the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang, Cavite, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri cited the contribution of the police organization to advancing the welfare of the people.

Zubiri said the Senate has benefited from the wisdom of former police officers who were elected senators, such as Robert Barbers, Ping Lacson, Fred Lim, and currently, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“The fact of the matter is that as legislators and law enforcers, we have to work hand-in-hand. Whatever instruments we wield, whether it be guns or pens, our goal is the same — to protect and uplift our communities and the whole nation,” Zubiri said.

He noted the passage of Republic Act 11549, or the “Height Equality Act,” in 2021, saying a good police officer is defined by his courage and commitment to public service, not by any requirements.

RA 11549 reduced the height requirement for police recruits, as well as officers of firefighters and jail and corrections officers.

“We know that a good cop is not defined by their height. What counts is their courage, their commitment, and their integrity,” Zubiri told the PNPA rites attendees.

“And so this law opened the doors for many more Filipinos to enter the police force and dedicate themselves to the service of our people,” he added.

The Senate recently passed on third and final reading the PNP Organizational Reforms Act, which aims to update the old structures of the PNP as well as strengthen and streamline the police leadership, organization, and management.

The measure seeks to institutionalize offices such as the PNP Directorial Staff and the Area Police Command nationwide to fortify their roles.