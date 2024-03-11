PBBM gifts son Sandro sex book on 30th bday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave his eldest son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos, a sex book for his 30th birthday last 7 March.

In his recent vlog, Marcos Jr. said the book, "Sex for Lazy People", will help him since Sandro is practically a "senior."

"I have my own present for you because since you're practically a senior citizen, I found you this guide," Marcos Jr. said.

"It's in the mail, read it well. It will help you," Marcos Jr. added.

Ginny Hogan, a writer and stand-up comic from New York City, authored the book, "Sex for Lazy People". With 50 positions and a blend of humor and practical advice, it offers tips and tricks for maintaining laziness during sexual activities.

At the same time, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos presented the younger Marcos with a book entitled "Be More Taylor," which offers insights and guidance on various aspects of life including love, friendship, conquering fears, authenticity, and discovering creative inspiration.

In terms of relationship, the President told his son to simply strive to be a "good guy."

The President also imparted a range of life lessons to his son and "everyone who is approaching their 30s."

Marcis Jr. emphasized the importance of occasionally taking breaks, highlighting the physiological changes that occur in the body.

Additionally, he stressed the significance of adhering to certain core principles that should never be compromised. These included values such as faith, patriotism, familial bonds, honor, and fulfilling one's duty.

"Manage your time well. Do not let yourself get into the situation that later on in life you [would say] ‘I should have done that; I [should not have] spent my time doing other things,” President Marcos said referring to proper time management.