New technology to reduce bird strike incidents

To lessen bird strikes at the nation’s airports, the Philippines has introduced Mastermark’s Aerodrome 360 Framework from Southeast Asia’s largest bird and wildlife expert company, which is headquartered in Singapore.

This comes after a strategic partnership between Olongapo Management Services, a company with extensive knowledge in airport grounds management, and Mastermark Pte Ltd.

This partnership comes at a crucial moment when air travel surpasses pre-pandemic levels against the backdrop of shifting migratory patterns and bird populations brought on by climate change. This has led to a rise in bird strike occurrences, which can cause aircraft damage, delays, and fatalities.

Through the adoption of Mastermark’s Aerodrome 360 framework, the airport and maintenance provider will utilize a holistic strategy to address the root causes of bird strikes on the ground as well as in the air.

The emphasis will be on curating and putting into practice a variety of preventative measures, including habitat management, bird radar systems, and other cutting-edge technology to control wildlife from aerodromes, using the framework’s results.

Through consultation, mitigation techniques, and airport staff training, Mastermark Pte Ltd. and OMSI will assist government and private airports in successfully addressing bird strike concerns within the framework.

“By integrating our global insights with avian radar systems and other technologies, along with OMSI’s understanding of the local market, we aim to make a significant impact on reducing bird strikes in Philippine airports. I believe elevating any standard of safety is vital for the betterment of everyone. Our customized risk-based approach not only meets ICAO requirements but also facilitates the prioritization of resources to where and when they are most needed, thereby enhancing the overall safety of aviation operations in an efficient and effective manner,” said Christopher Wee, managing director at Mastermark Pte Ltd.