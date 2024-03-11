MC taxis won’t adversely impact other transportation modes—LTFRB

There is no need for public transportation workers to worry about the possible impact of motorcycle taxis on their livelihoods.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chief Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III assured that government regulators are presently working on a law that will ensure fair competition and the co-existence of all modes of public transportation.

He emphasized that motorcycle taxis are a relatively new mode of public transportation and do not pose a direct threat to existing public utility vehicles such as jeepneys or tricycles.

Guadiz emphasized that motorcycle taxis serve a unique customer base, primarily consisting of those who prioritize speed and convenience in their daily commute, especially those traveling from home to work.

“For instance the jeepneys, they cater to a different client base from their terminal to another terminal,” Guadiz told panel members at a public hearing recently.

Romeo Acop, who is the head of the House Transportation Committee and represents Antipolo's second district, assured that the law that will govern motorcycles for hire will consider various factors, including the impact that these vehicles have on other forms of transportation.

Acop has also noted that there are several reasons why Filipino commuters prefer motorcycle taxis over other options. These reasons include affordability, convenience, and the lack of reliable public transportation.

“I would like to stress that the lack of efficient public transportation paved the way for the proliferation of motorcycle taxis as an alternative mode of moving people,” the lawmaker said.

“Our Filipino commuters do so not only because these motorcycle taxis are cheaper and more accessible but also because they wish to avoid the stressful and time-consuming traffic in several urban areas,” he added.

The House Committee on Transportation is now finalizing the motorcycle-for-hire law, which is “a legislative priority.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez had previously called on lawmakers to legalize and expand the operations of motorcycle taxis.

Currently, the motorcycle taxi pilot study is confined to three cities: Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

The government regulators legally licensed only three players—Angkas, MOVE IT, and JoyRide—to take part in the taxi pilot study to provide affordable, safe, and reliable transportation to thousands of daily commuters.