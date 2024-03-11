MC taxis, other PUVs can co-exist — LTFRB

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chief Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III has assured the public that the government is working on a law that will ensure fair competition among transport service providers.

There is no need for public transportation workers to worry about the possible impact of motorcycle taxis on their livelihood as they can all co-exist, he said.

Guadiz pointed out that motorcycle taxis are a relatively new mode of public transportation and do not pose a direct threat to existing public utility vehicles such as jeepneys and tricycles.

He noted that motorcycle taxis serve a unique customer base, primarily those who prioritize speed and convenience in their daily commute, especially those traveling from home to work.

“For instance, the jeepneys, they cater to a different client base from their terminal to another terminal,” Guadiz told panel members at a House of Representatives public hearing recently.

Rep. Romeo Acop, who heads the House Committee on Transportation, assured that the law being considered will govern motorcycles for hire, while considering other factors, including the impact they will have on other forms of transportation.

Acop noted several reasons why Filipino commuters prefer motorcycle taxis over other options, including affordability, convenience, and the lack of reliable public transportation.

“I would like to stress that the lack of efficient public transportation paved the way for the proliferation of motorcycle taxis as an alternative mode of moving people,” the lawmaker said.

“Our Filipino commuters do so not only because these motorcycle taxis are cheaper and more accessible but also because they wish to avoid the stressful and time-consuming traffic in several urban areas,” he added.

The Committee on Transportation is finalizing the motorcycle-for-hire law, which is “a legislative priority.”