Marcos to bolster trade ties with Germany, Czech Republic

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he focus on expanding economic cooperation and better bilateral relationships with Germany and the Czech Republic.

In his pre-departure speech in Villamor Airbase, Marcos said his visit to Germany and Czech Republic will open up more avenues for mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities” with the two countries.

Marcos Jr. said his visit to Berlin is upon the invitation of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz while Czech Republic President Petr Pavel invited him to visit Prague where thousands of Filipinos are working in the two Central European countries.

“Building upon the visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in April 2023 and German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in January this year, my visit marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to continuously deepen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation with Germany and the Czech Republic and indeed the world,” Marcos Jr. said.

“During our time in Germany and the Czech Republic, we will underscore our unwavering commitment to strengthening partnerships with like-minded countries promoting the rules-based international order, which serves as the cornerstone of global peace and of stability,” Marcos Jr. added.

The Philippines and Germany will commemorate their 70th bilateral relations this year while the diplomatic relations with the Czech Republic, on the other hand, will commemorate its 50th anniversary since it was established in 5 October 1973.

Both Germany and Czech Republic serve as a second home to thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“I look forward also to meeting with, of course, our kababayans in Berlin and Prague to reaffirm my commitment to their welfare and to explore ways of harnessing their talents for the betterment of our nation,” Marcos said.

“It is important that as we enhance our labor cooperation with these countries, our highest priority remains the protection of the rights and welfare of our overseas Filipino workers,” he added.

The President said he is also looking forward to increase people-to-people exchange, foster cultural understanding, and strengthen the bonds of historic friendship between the Philippines and Germany and the Czech Republic, dating back during the time of the country’s national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal.

President Marcos said he will meet with Chancellor Scholz in Berlin where several agreements will be signed including the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Strengthening Maritime Cooperation and the Cooperation Programme between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB).

In his visit to Prague, the President will meet four constitutional heads of government in the Czech Republic such as President Pavel and Prime Minister Fiala, and the heads of the Czech Parliament Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

The President said the Philippines and the Czech Republic will be signing a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of labor consultation mechanisms, which aims to elevate cooperation between the two countries “for the safe and orderly migration of Filipino workers and provide a higher level of protection of their rights and welfare.”

He added that there are other agreements in the pipeline that are being worked on by the governments of the Philippines and the Czech Republic.

President Marcos also underscored the Philippine government's efforts to focus on expanding economic cooperation with Germany and the Czech Republic, “opening up more avenues for mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities” with the two countries.

The chief executive also said the Philippines will tap Germany’s expertise on renewable energy to assist the country in the energy transition efforts and in various sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, aerospace, innovation and startups, IT-BPM and mineral processing.

He added the government will also work closely with the Czech Republic to harness its expertise on agriculture, manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry, transportation, renewable energy, space and aerospace to develop Philippines’ own industries.

“We are eager to invite German and Czech businesses to consider the Philippines as a production hub for their products,” Marcos said.

Before concluding his speech, President Marcos expressed optimism that his visit to Germany and the Czech Republic will yield fruitful outcomes as he looks forward to having productive discussions, fruitful collaborations, and memorable experiences “that will further cement the enduring ties” between the Philippines, and Germany and the Czech Republic.