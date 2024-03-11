Lapid favors allowing Quiboloy to attend Senate hearings virtually

Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid on Monday said the Senate should allow Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, to attend the chamber’s public inquiry via teleconference.

In a media interview, Lapid said the legislative body should permit Quiboloy to answer and clarify his positions on the allegations against him using other means such as teleconference.

“As he feared there would be a threat to his life, Senator JV was right when he recommended allowing Quiboloy to participate, even in Zoom,” Lapid said as he backed the earlier suggestion of Senator JV Ejercito to allow Quiboloy to respond to the allegations against him virtually.

“That was right so that we can also foresee his safety,” he added.