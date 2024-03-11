Gokongwei digital bank bags int’l plum

GoTyme Bank’s mobile application, a joint venture between the Gokongwei group of companies with the multi-country digital banking group Tyme, was recently chosen as the 2023 Good Design Award for design excellence from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, or the Museum.

Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, the Good Design Award is the oldest and the world’s most recognized program for design excellence worldwide.

For more than 70 years, the award has toasted everything, and anything produced in and for the environment, from a paperclip to a Boeing 787 Dreamliner or NASA SpaceShip.

The GoTyme app was chosen for its simplicity, the blue-black-and-white color theme that gives off both a youthful and premium vibe.

The app shows all the transactions at the bottom of the main page, allowing users to keep track of their financial activity — from deposits and cash-ins to points earned and money spent on shopping.

YouTuber The Fireplace PH says he appreciates this “clean dashboard, with all the other features navigable via the home button,” making it clutter-free and “not overloaded with information.” Online magazine The Beat Manila has pointed to this feature as a nod to the fact that “most Filipinos have trouble paying attention to multiple things at once.”

Other bloggers also appreciate that, by default, the platform conceals the debit card number and cash and savings amount. Also, as another layer of security, the app automatically logs out after three minutes of inactivity — a good safety feature to block unauthorized access.

In sync with needs

The GoTyme Bank app is a mobile application that seeks to make banking simple, accessible, and rewarding for all Filipinos, from the financially literate to the unbanked.

The bank said customers have the convenience of effortlessly opening a bank account, managing their daily transactions, and seeking assistance with just a few taps on the app.

The platform, on the other hand, is seamlessly integrated with one of the nation’s largest retail networks and loyalty rewards programs, enabling users to earn rewards for each transaction. This feature brings users closer to their financial goals.

The design team describes the app’s user interface as consisting of fully-customized design components and content that comply with global accessibility standards.