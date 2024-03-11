DOH airs alarm on summer-related sickness

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday urged the public to take extra caution against summer-related sickness.

In a radio interview, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said sidewalk vendors, construction workers, and traffic aides should take a break every two hours especially now that El Niño phenomenon is heating up temperatures.

"Pumunta sila sa shade para mag-cool down ng body temperature nila (They should go to a shaded area to cool down their body temperature)," he noted.

Herbosa also urged the public to drink plenty of water and to bring a water tumbler everywhere they go.

"Magbaon na kayo ng sarili niyong tubig para pag nauuhaw kayo may maiinom kayo (Bring your own water so that when you are thirsty, you can drink)," he added.

The Health official also warned of El Niño-related sickness such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

"Ganun din yung sa mga nagre-recreation, sports, bicycle, mainit nagjo-jogging, nagwal-walking, at yung mga nagpupunta sa beach, pwede ka ring tamaan ng heat stroke (The same goes for those who do recreation, sports, cycling, jogging, walking, and those who go to the beach, they get also get heat stroke)," he added.

Herbosa also warned of diarrhea since food spoils easily when temperatures are high.

"Kasi pag tag-init mabilis masira yung mga pagkain lalo na reheated na nakatabi lang diyan, ilang oras mo lang iwan sira na (Because during the summer, food spoils quickly, especially reheated food, you just leave it there for a few hours and when you come back, it's already spoiled)," he added.

"And then yung water, naco-contaminate din yung tubig kasi pagkahinihinaan yung supply ng tubig, nagiging brown lalo na pag pinatay yung tubig tapos biglang binuksan... so naco-contaminate din yung ating water system, nagkakaroon ng gastrointestinal illness (Water also get contaminated when the water supply is weakened, it can turn brown especially qhen the water is turned off and suddenly turned on... so our water system is also contaminated, causing gastrointestinal illness)," he also said.

He also urged the children to stay hydrated and the elderly to check their blood pressure to avoid hypertension.