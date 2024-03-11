DA gets slew of new execs

The Department of Agriculture on Monday announced the appointments of two undersecretaries following the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Appointed undersecretaries were engineer Christopher Morales for the National Rice Program and Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballero for High-Value Crops.

Morales holds a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of the Philippines Los Baños and a master’s degree in development studies.

Natividad-Caballero, on the other hand, has a bachelor’s degree in Philippine Studies from UP Diliman and a master’s degree in technology management.

Appointed a board member of the Philippine Coconut Authority was Dexter Respicio Buted, former president of Pangasinan State University.

Other appointments were: Joseph Rudolph Chan Lo, a graduate of Ateneo de Manila University, director IV, Office of the Secretary; Telma Cueva Tolentino, assistant secretary for Finance; Constante de Jesus Palabrica, assistant secretary; Ernesto Celosa Enriquez, director IV, Internal Audit Service; Larry del Rosario Lacson, director IV; and Abbey Charles Fabian Gawaran, director III, DA Regional Technical director for Region XI.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary for Special Concerns and Official Development Assistance Jerome Oliveros was designated by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to oversee the development and implementation of agricultural policies and projects for disadvantaged groups.

Oliveros will also identify and coordinate proposals for foreign aid, except for three ongoing World Bank projects which remain under the DA undersecretary for operations.

Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa will serve as Oliveros’ deputy, providing technical and administrative support.