BuCor raises P500K for feeding program

Bureau of Corrections director general Gregorio Pio P. Catapang on Sunday said that the 1st BuCor Cup Shoot for a Cause enabled them to raise P500,000 to fund the feeding program of the more than 100 wasted and severely wasted students of Itaas Elementary School in Muntinlupa City.

The BuCor chief said over the weekend he already ordered his head executive assistant CTCSupt Maria Fe R. Marquez to coordinate with the IES principal Rhodora Mandap to schedule the feeding program as soon as possible.

Initial data from Mandap revealed there are more than 100 pupils in IES who are underweight and malnourished but they categorized them as wasted and severely wasted.

Child wasting defined as low weight for height by UNICEF is the most dangerous form of undernutrition and severe wasting is the most lethal form of undernutrition and one of the top threats to child survival as severely wasted children are 12 times more likely to die than a well-nourished child.

Aside from feeding program, bible study will also be a part of the program which will be done all-year round.