Bong Go pledges support for aspiring youth leaders

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the profound impact of education in nation-building. He reminded the youth of their potential to become future leaders.

During a gathering of aspiring professionals hosted by the Dr. Carl E. Balita Review Center (CBRC) at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Saturday, 9 March, Go was one of the guest speakers during the CBRC’s Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) Ultimate Final Coaching.

The Senator commended Dr. Carl Balita and his team behind the review center for their efforts to mold future teachers and other aspiring professionals. He also provided support as well as tokens to pre-board exam top notchers and others in attendance.

CBRC also celebrated luminaries in education by recognizing deans and presidents from universities nationwide for their outstanding contributions to molding future educators, awarding them with the Dakilang Pagkilala Award.

“Ang bawat isa sa inyo, mga dean, presidente, guro, at estudyante, ay mahalagang bahagi ng paglalakbay patungo sa mas magandang kinabukasan. Napakahalaga po ng inyong kontribusyon sa ating bayan, lalo na sa pamamagitan ng paghubog ng ating mga kabataan gamit ang edukasyon,” Go said in his speech.

“Napakaimportante po ng edukasyon. Iyan po ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito. At tandaan n’yo po mga kabataan, kayo po ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito. At pagdating ng panahon malay n’yo kayo rin po ang maging senador. Isa lang po ang sikreto diyan, mahalin nyo po ang inyong kapwa Pilipino, hinding-hindi po kayo magkakamali,” he then advised, also giving emphasis on the role of parents in ensuring a better future for their children.

Prior to that event, Go graced Davao Occidental's 1st Provincial Youth Summit in Malita on Friday, 8 March, addressing Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons in his speech.

“Tandaan niyo mga SK, kayo ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Mayroon lang akong payo sa inyo. Malay niyo pagdating ng panahon kayo ang maging kongresista, kayo ang maging senador nitong ating bayan. Isa lang ang masasabi ko sa inyo, mahalin niyo ang inyong kapwa Pilipino. Hinding-hindi kayo magkakamali diyan,” reminded Go during the event held at the Legislative Building in Barangay Lais in Malita.

In both occasions, the senator highlighted his legislative efforts, including the filing of Senate Bill No. 197, also known as the "Magna Carta for Barangays," to recognize and support barangay and SK officials; SBN 1359, which is aimed at eliminating the "No Permit, No Exam" policy; and SBN 1864, which proposes a Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies, among others.

“I have always believed that access to quality education is one of the most powerful catalysts of change. It breaks down barriers and levels the playing field. That is the reason I fight so hard to make our education system accessible, affordable, and fair for everyone,” the senator said during CBRC event in Pasay City.

The senator also advocates for sports and youth development as preventative measures against criminality and illegal drugs use. He also supports educational opportunities through the National Academy of Sports (NAS), established under RA 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored. Furthermore, he filed SBN 2514, the "Philippine National Games Act," to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports program to benefit aspiring athletes in the grassroots if enacted into law.

Continuing his speech, Go delved into his efforts to bolster the country's healthcare system. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. The Department of Health (DOH) reports that the program has already benefitted more than 10-million Filipinos with 161 Malasakit Centers established nationwide as of this writing to provide easy access to medical assistance from the government for poor and indigent patients.

Concluding his speech in both events, Go imparted a message of selfless service to the attendees, saying, "Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Iyan talaga ang totoo.”