6 abandoned parcels in Pasay found to contain P1.8-M illegal drugs

The Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (IADITG) of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) discovered six abandoned parcels at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) containing 1,307 grams of dried marijuana leaves (kush), with an estimated value of PHP 1,829,800.00 Friday 8 March.

According to the task group, the first parcel, declared "sweatshirt," was shipped by Dalisay Bautista of Santa Ana, California, and consigned to a certain person from La Solidaridad Estate, Biñan, Laguna. It included 167 grams of vacuum-sealed material, according to authorities has a street value of PHP 233,800.

The second parcel, declared “graphic tee," was shipped by Dalisay Bautista of Santa Ana, California, and consigned to a certain person from Brgy. Loma, Biñan Laguna. The parcel contained 172 grams of dried marijuana leaves with a street value of PHP 240,800.00.

The third parcel, declared "customized puzzle set," was shipped by Jason Lee of Santa Ana, California, and consigned to a certain person from Guagua, Pampanga, containing 456 grams of marijuana leaves valued at PHP 638,400.00.

The fourth parcel was declared "sweater" and shipped by Josh Bonilla from Anaheim, California, consigned to a certain from Anabu, Imus, Cavite, containing 171 grams valued at PHP 239,400.00.

The fifth parcel was declared "sweater" and shipped by Josh Bonilla of Anaheim, California, and was consigned to a certain person from Imus, Cavite, containing 169 grams valued at PHP 236,600.00.

The sixth and last parcel were also declared "sweater“ and shipped by Josh Bonilla of Anaheim, California, consigned to a certain person of Imus, Cavite, containing 172 grams of dried marijuana leaves valued at PHP 240,800.00.

In accordance with Section 4, Art. ll of RA 9165, all six abandoned shipments were seized and turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for appropriate handling and case filing.