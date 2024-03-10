Zubiri to PNP: Good cops defined by courage, commitment

The Senate leadership on Sunday assured continuous support to the Philippine National Police organization through the passage of measures seeking to resolve evolving gaps in the force and boost the law enforcers’ needs, including institutional enhancement.

In his speech during the 44th Grand Alumni Homecoming of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Silang, Cavite, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri cited the contribution of the police organization to advancing the welfare of the people.

Zubiri said the Senate has benefitted from the wisdom of former police officers who became senators such as Robert Barbers, Ping Lacson, Fred Lim, and currently, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

“The fact of the matter is that as legislators and law enforcers, we have to work hand-in-hand. Whatever instruments we wield, whether it be guns or pens, our goal is the same – to protect and uplift our communities and the whole nation,” the Senate leader.

"To this end, the Senate has endeavored to develop legislation in support of the evolving needs of the police force," he added.

Further, Zubiri noted the passage of the Republic Act No. 11549, or the ‘Height Equality Act’ in 2021, saying a good police officer is defined by his courage and commitment to public service and not by any requirements.

The RA 11549 reduced the height requirement for not only police recruits but also officers of firefighters and jail and corrections officers.

“We know that a good cop is not defined by their height. What counts is their courage, their commitment, and their integrity,” Zubiri told the PNPA alumni.

“And so this law opened the doors for many more Filipinos to enter the police force and dedicate themselves to the service of our people,” he added.

The Senate recently passed, in the third and final reading the PNP Organizational Reforms Act which aims to update the old structures of the PNP as well as strengthen and streamline the police leadership, organization, and management.

“We will be institutionalizing offices such as the Directorial Staff and the Area Police Command across the country, to fortify their roles and integrate them better into the police force,” Zubiri said.

The Senate also the Jail Integration Act, which will transfer provincial and sub-provincial jails from the supervision of LGUs to the supervision of the BJMP.

“Under the expert management of the BJMP, we hope to create a more efficient and standardized system of management for all Persons Deprived of Liberty, no matter where they are serving their time,” Zubiri said, adding that the bill will also complement the Heinous Crimes Facility Act that was passed in the 18th Congress and has obtained funding this year.

Zubiri likewise said the Senate is also working on bills that will help with the arms procurement of the police force, including the amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act and the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act.

“The SRDP Act, in particular, is very important to me, because I believe that we should be able to produce our own defense needs, on our own time - instead of relying on our foreign allies for the bulk of our arms procurement,” he said.

He added the cops can also look forward to the PNP Forensic DNA Database Act, which he noted that would revolutionize criminal investigation procedures and keep the country at par with global standards in forensic sciences and practices.

“As you can see, the Senate is all in with our support for the PNP and its partner agencies. We value deeply your great selflessness and sacrifice, and we recognize your work to be foundational to our country's growth. We cannot, after all, pursue progress without first securing peace,” Zubiri said.

“And so the Senate is always here to work with you in our shared responsibility of engendering genuine and lasting peace in our communities and in the country,” he added.