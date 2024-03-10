Villar on gov’t: Assist poultry industry as it contributed largely to Phl economy

Senator Cynthia Villar on Sunday said the government should always seek ways to assist the local poultry farmers as the industry they are into is vital to food security and poverty reduction efforts in the country.

Villar, speaking during the recent event organized by the United Broiler Raisers Association (UMBRA) and the Philippine Egg Board Association, emphasized that the country's poultry industry is a “major contributor” to the economy.

The senator also noted that the Philippine broiler is comprised of 20 percent small farms and 80 percent commercial farms, with 588 registered poultry farms and approximately 175 meat processors.

Hence, poultry farming in the Philippines is projected to have a bright future, she added.

“Our total chicken inventory is composed of native/improved chicken- 43.3 percent, broiler chicken- 34.5 percent share, and layer chicken with 22.2 percent share,” Villar, who chairs the Senate Agriculture and Food Committee, said.

Meanwhile, Villar said the highest chicken inventory was noted in Central Luzon with 33.68 million birds, followed by CALABARZON with 27.32 million birds, and Northern Mindanao with 25.87 million birds.

These regions accounted for 43.4 percent shares to the country’s total chicken inventory, while the Western Visayas has the highest 12.91 million birds which are native or improved varieties.

Central Luzon reported the highest inventory of broiler chicken with 18.48 million birds, while CALABARZON had the highest layer chicken stocks with 16.35 million birds.

“Improved Genetics and Breeding, Good Farm Management, Excellent Nutrition, Feeding, and an effective biosecurity with a complete vaccination program will prevent highly contagious diseases from entering the farm, reduce mortality, and increase the overall health of the poultry sector,” Villar said.

The senator also emphasized that the passage of the Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy Bill will further boost the poultry industry,

The measure seeks to strengthen the livestock industry to promote its development, protection, and regulatory functions.

Villar said the measure’s twin bill, the Corn Industry Development Bill, is now in the final stage of deliberation in the Senate.

The measure, she said, intends to improve the availability, profitability, and development of corn farming in the country.

Villar said the corn in animal feeds goes up to as high as 60 percent for chickens and pigs.

“Our corn requirement for livestock and poultry feeds is imported. We have to increase production and lower cost of inputs to make our farmers earn more and be competitive,” she added.