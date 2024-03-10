PBBM grants 22 PDLs clemency

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has granted executive clemency to 22 persons deprived of liberty, the Bureau of Corrections announced yesterday.

Of the 22 inmates, two were granted conditional pardons while 20 were granted commutations of service.

Executive clemency refers to the commutation of a sentence, a conditional pardon, and an absolute pardon based on the recommendation of the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the agency will process the release of Alfredo Bongcawel and his brother, Leopoldo, who were granted conditional pardons; and Roberto Gaut and Pablito Alvaran Jr. who have served their maximum sentence.

The rest who have served their minimum sentences will be subjected to review and completion of their documentary requirements before application for parole: Evelyn Palarca, Dioscoro Talapian, Venancio Abanes, Avelino Tadina, Fernando San Jose, Quirino de Torres, Bonifacio Besana, Bernabe Cabrales, Anselmo Delas Alas, Arcadio Venzon, Danilo Cabase, Beverly Tibo-Tan, Aurora Ambrocio, Felipe Galarion, Armando Dante, Leopoldo Conlu, Alex Valencerina and Alfredo Toral.

They served their time

The Boncales brothers, who were convicted of murder and sentenced to reclusion perpetua, had served almost 30 years of their sentences each, while Gaut who was sentenced to reclusion perpetua for murder and Alvaran sentence had their sentences commuted.

Alvaran was convicted of three counts of violation of Presidential Decree 533 or the Anti-Cattle Rustling Law and one count of PD 1612 or the Anti-Fencing Law.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla approved the release of eight PDLs whose time served with time allowances has reached at least 40 years.

Ordered released were Zaldy Francisco, Benedicto Ramos, David Garcia, Bernardo de Guzman, Rodel Garcia, Armando Canillo, Edilberto Platon and Josefina Patanao.

Based on their prison records, they were sentenced to at least one count of reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment.

Under Department Order 652 dated 22 November 2022, the release of all PDLs incarcerated in national penitentiaries with expired sentences shall be approved by the Director General of BuCor or his duly authorized representative, by mandate of the Bureau.

The release of PDLs sentenced to life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua or those classified as high-risk/high-profile shall be implemented only upon prior approval of the Secretary of Justice.