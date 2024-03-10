New voters breach 1M mark — Comelec

The number of new voter registrants for the 2025 national and Local Elections has breached the one million mark, according to the Commission on Elections.

In its latest registration update, Comelec data showed that 1,027,572 new voters have already registered for the 2025 midterm elections.

The figure is one-third of the poll body’s initial target of three million new voters for the 2025 NLE.

The highest number of applicants was recorded in Calabarzon with 187,372, followed by Metro Manila with 156,990, and Central Luzon with 111,681.

Meanwhile, the lowest number of registrants are in the Cordillera Administrative Region with 11,403; Mimaropa with 20,554; and Caraga with 28,070.

Comelec also logged 1,046 new registrants in its main office.

There are currently 68 million registered voters in the Philippines, according to Comelec.

Qualified voters have until 30 September to register.