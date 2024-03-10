Lapid seeks Senate probe of balikbayan boxes mess

Amid thousands of complaints by overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, over “balikbayan” boxes that have gone undelivered over the years, Senator Lito Lapid has called for an investigation.

In Senate Resolution 950, Lapid pointed at “companies responsible for abandoning their duty of delivering these boxes to the families in the Philippines.”

He said he wants to hold the said firms “accountable and to impose the necessary sanctions to prevent further damage to the OFW community.”

Citing Bureau of Customs data, Lapid lamented several cargo companies, both foreign and local, have derogatory records of abandoning the packages and cargo sent by OFWs.

He identified the “errant” companies or consolidators based abroad as the Kabayan Island Express Cargo, Allwin Cargo, Manila Cargo, Mediacom Express Cargo, Pinoy Network Cargo, GM Multi Services Cargo, Sel Air Cargo, Sky Freight and CMS General Services.

According to BoC data, local forwarders against whom complaints had been filed were Luzon Cargo, FBV Forwarders and Logistics, Cargoflex Haulers, Rensworld Freight Logistics, CMG International Movers, ETMAR International Logistics, KC Door-to-Door Delivery Services and FGTI Forwarding Services, Cebu Cargo, Pinas Cargo, Goldwings Cargo, Cotabato Cargo, Phil Pacific Cargo, Manila Express and Al Delta Cargo.

“The reported abandonment of balikbayan boxes not only undermines the sacrifices of our OFWs but also poses a threat to the well-being of their families, who eagerly anticipate the arrival of these boxes as a connection to their loved ones abroad,” Lapid said.

Last year, the BoC filed 11 cases against 10 companies for failing to deliver balikbayan boxes that had languished in customs warehouses for seven months to two years.