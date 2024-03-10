Lapid seeks inquiry on undelivered balikbayan boxes, cargo complaints

Amid thousands of complaints over undelivered ‘balikbayan’ boxes by the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) over the years, Senator Lito Lapid filed a resolution to investigate why cargoes did not reach their intended recipients in the Philippines.

In filing Senate Resolution 950, Lapid said it is imperative “to identify the companies responsible for abandoning their duty of delivering these boxes to the families here in the Philippines, hold them accountable, and impose necessary sanctions to prevent further damage to the OFW community.”

Citing the Bureau of Customs (BOC) data, Lapid lamented several cargo companies have derogatory records after the agency identified foreign and local firms susceptibly abandoning ‘balikbayan’ boxes sent by OFWs.

Among these foreign companies or consolidators are Kabayan Island Express Cargo, Allwin Cargo, Manila Cargo, Mediacom Express Cargo, Pinoy Network Cargo, GM Multi Services Cargo, Sel Air Cargo, Sky Freight, and CMS General Services.

The local forwarders or deconsolidators were identified as Luzon Cargo, FBV Forwarders and Logistics, Cargoflex Haulers, Rensworld Freight Logistics, CMG International Movers, ETMAR International Logistics, KC Door to Door Delivery Services and FGTI Forwarding Services, Cebu Cargo, Pinas Cargo, Goldwings Cargo, Cotabato Cargo, Phil Pacific Cargo, Manila Express, Al Delta Cargo and others.

“The reported abandonment of balikbayan boxes not only undermines the sacrifices of our OFWs but also poses a threat to the well-being of their families, who eagerly anticipate the arrival of these boxes as a connection to their loved ones abroad,” Lapid said.

Last year, the BOC filed a total of 11 cases against 10 companies for their failure to deliver balikbayan boxes—top cargo-related complaints—with hundreds of balikbayan boxes languishing in the warehouses for seven months up to two years.

Also, unclaimed boxes were reportedly being sold online.

“The balikbayan box abandonment has been a problem for a long time,” Lapid stressed.

In his resolution, the senator explained that there are foreign-based “consolidators” that handle the shipments from those sending them from abroad, and there are “deconsolidators” serving as their counterparts in the Philippines that handle the boxes once they arrive.

Lapid said there were unscrupulous forwarders attracting OFWs to pay for low-cost shipping fees, but they did not have any counterpart local deconsolidation in the country.

He noted that these deconsolidators were supposed to undertake the clearance processing and the local delivery of balikbayan boxes.