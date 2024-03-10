Guests house

Stylish homes not only attract attention from passersby but also from movie directors looking for dramatic settings.

Drayton House, a majestic mansion in Northamptonshire, central England, became the setting of the highly acclaimed black comedy movie Saltburn, written and directed by Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell.

When Rhian Wiliams, a 47-year-old PR and marketing consultant in the United Kingdom, posted on TikTok a video showing where to find the palatial home in January, it went viral, drawing 5.6 million views, CNN reports.

Williams’ video showed maps, directions, landmark features, and even a good place to park when visiting Drayton House. Unexpectedly, crowds of people started turning up in front of the house to take selfies. This alarmed the owner, who told the British tabloid The Mail on 25 February that he was forced to hire extra security.

“I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be. It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering,” said owner Charles Stopford Sackville, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old student invited friends to a night party at his home in Worthing, West Sussex, UK on 23 February. Before 9 p.m., the boy and his father had to call the police.

“I only ever invited 40-or so people round, who were my friends, but there were hundreds outside the house,” the unnamed party organizer, who attends a sixth-form college in Brighton, told MailOnline.

Some 200 uninvited guests turned up, as the Snapchat invite apparently was shared to other social media platforms. Strangers knocked at the door, gatecrashers trespassed through the neighbor’s garden, tire-slashers well slashed tires, and some legitimate guests were unable get in because people were blocking their way, according to MailOnline.

Twenty police officers responded to the social disturbance and dispersed the flash mob.